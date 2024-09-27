Eben Tessari Sells 17,500 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

