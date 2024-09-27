dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in September

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

