Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

