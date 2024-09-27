Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $13.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.