DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) & BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Head to Head Comparison

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBTV and DoorDash”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoorDash $8.64 billion 6.82 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -132.43

BBTV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BBTV and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBTV N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -4.24% -5.91% -3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BBTV and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBTV 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 10 23 0 2.70

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $145.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than BBTV.

Summary

DoorDash beats BBTV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety. The company also offers interactive solutions, including creative development, revenue strategy, and marketing & promotion; and ecommerce solutions, such as product design, store development and management, and promotion and marketing. In addition, it provides Plus solutions, which include direct advertising sales, and content management, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

