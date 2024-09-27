Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Head to Head Review

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Futu and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 6 0 2.86 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu presently has a consensus target price of $71.57, indicating a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Dominari.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $1.28 billion 8.76 $548.14 million $3.78 21.55 Dominari $9.51 million 1.16 -$22.88 million ($4.64) -0.40

This table compares Futu and Dominari”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 39.27% 16.77% 4.00% Dominari -231.55% -31.02% -28.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Futu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Futu has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats Dominari on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms. The company also provides financial information and online community services; online wealth management services under the Money Plus brand name through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which provides its client access to mutual funds, private funds, bonds, structured products, and other wealth management products; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

