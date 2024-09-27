Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.60.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

