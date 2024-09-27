Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 397.3% from the August 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGLL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 721,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $650,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

