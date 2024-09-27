Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $40,410.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $442.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

