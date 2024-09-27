DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.