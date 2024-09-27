Derek Cumming Sells 10,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total transaction of C$814,100.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$81.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.02. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$82.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

