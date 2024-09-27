Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Raised to $75.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 178.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $97,000.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

