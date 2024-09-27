Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $278.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DHR stock opened at $276.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

