Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.