Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Concentrix stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 894,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC
Insider Activity
In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What Intuitive Machines’ Big NASA Contract Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.