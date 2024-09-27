Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.