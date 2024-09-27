Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $8.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

