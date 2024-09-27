Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50.

So-Young International Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International comprises about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

