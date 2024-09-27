Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $643.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 258,121 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

