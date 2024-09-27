Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,498 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,174,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41.

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $770,150.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $220.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -622.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Impinj by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

