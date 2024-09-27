China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 247.3% in September

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 247.3% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
