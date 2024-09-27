China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

