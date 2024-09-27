Cfra Reiterates Sell Rating for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cfra in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

