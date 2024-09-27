Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.67.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.