Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Stock Up 1.0 %

Cameco stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.