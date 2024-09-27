Bryan Ganz Sells 5,495 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.

On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $381.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Report on BYRN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.