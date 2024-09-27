Bryan Ganz Sells 5,495 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
BYRN stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $381.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
