Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.