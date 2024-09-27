Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 million.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00. Insiders sold a total of 377,361 shares of company stock valued at $613,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

