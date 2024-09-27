Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,478 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 979,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

