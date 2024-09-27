Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $54.11

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
D stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
