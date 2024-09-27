Brian William Kingston Sells 281,250 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE BAM opened at C$63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of C$39.38 and a one year high of C$64.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion and a PE ratio of 42.58.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4950884 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.58%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

