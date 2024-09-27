BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.