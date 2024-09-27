BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCTXW stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
