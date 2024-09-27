BMO Capital Markets Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.71.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.