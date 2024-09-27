BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 235.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $5,277,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

