Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch + Lomb

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

