Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRUF opened at 0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.15. Base Resources has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.21.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

