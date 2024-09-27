Barclays Increases NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target to $6.00

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

NL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 138.6% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 59.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

