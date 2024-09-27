Barclays Increases NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target to $6.00

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.
NL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE NL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.93.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
