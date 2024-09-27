Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

Shares of BANT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. 2,718,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,589. Bantec has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04.

Bantec Company Profile

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

