B. Riley Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

MFIN stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

