AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

AZZ opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. AZZ has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZZ by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 81,999.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 153,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

