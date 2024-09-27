Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
