Avingtrans plc (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVG stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 392.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.05. Avingtrans has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 444 ($5.95).

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avingtrans

In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan acquired 1,000 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,820.57). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.