Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Head-To-Head Review

Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Brands and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Brands N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics -44.45% 0.94% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avant Brands and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Avant Brands.

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avant Brands and Anika Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $166.88 million 2.15 -$82.67 million ($5.25) -4.69

Avant Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Avant Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc. cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website. The company was formerly known as GTEC Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Avant Brands Inc. in July 2021. Avant Brands Inc. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company’s joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

