Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 483.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,901. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

