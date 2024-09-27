Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 483.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,901. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
