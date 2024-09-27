Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $295.00 at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

ADP stock opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

