Aurora Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 2,781 call options.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of AUR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $19,123,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $17,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 273.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

