Aurora Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 2,781 call options.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of AUR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
