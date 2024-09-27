ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for ATS in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.41 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

ATS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ATS by 91.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

