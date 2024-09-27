ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 903.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $33.88 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.