ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get ASGN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Up 2.1 %

ASGN stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.