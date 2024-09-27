Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arkema Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $95.04. 5,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $84.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

